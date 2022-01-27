POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye trains dogs to detect COVID-19
Turkiye trains dogs to detect COVID-19
A dog’s sense of smell is up to 100,000 times more developed than ours. Your average canine can be trained to sniff out illegal substances or explosives, guide their sight-impaired owners safely through traffic and track down missing people. Now, researchers are putting man’s best friend to work on arguably the biggest challenge facing the world – COVID-19. Kubra Akkoc went to a dog training facility in Istanbul and has this report.
January 27, 2022
