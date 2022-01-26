POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye and El Salvador Strengthening Relations
12:48
World
Turkiye and El Salvador Strengthening Relations
Despite being a world apart, Latin America and Turkiye are looking to deepen their connections. And that was on full display during the first visit by a Salvadoran president to Ankara. After signing a series of trade and security deals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described President Nayib Bukele's two-day visit as a turning point in the two countries' relations. What opportunities could there be for Turkiye and Latin America to boost ties? Guests: Mehmet Necati Kutlu Director of Centre for Latin American Studies Javier Farje Latin American Journalist and Analyst
January 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?