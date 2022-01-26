POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
HRW investigator's phones hacked with Israeli NSO spyware
04:28
World
HRW investigator’s phones hacked with Israeli NSO spyware
A senior official from Human Rights Watch has had her phones hacked with the Pegasus spyware made by the Israeli company NSO Group. Lama Fakih is HRW's regional director of crisis and conflict who has led investigations ranging from Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza and the Beirut port explosion. She spoke directly with TRT World to discuss how she was targeted. #LamaFakih #NSOspyware #cybersecurity
January 26, 2022
