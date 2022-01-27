Was Yemen's Uprising Worth It?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What began as an Arab Spring revolution to oust longtime leader Ali Abdullah Saleh eventually plunged Yemen into war. Now, the UN says the country has become a living hell, with millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Are the people of Yemen any better off after the uprising? Guests: Elisabeth Kendall Senior Research Fellow in Oriental Studies at Oxford University Marwan Kabalan Policy Analyst at Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics
January 27, 2022
