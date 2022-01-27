POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye offers to mediate Russia-Ukraine crisis
04:57
World
Turkiye offers to mediate Russia-Ukraine crisis
The Kremlin says President Putin has accepted President Erdogan's invitation to visit Turkiye. Ankara is willing to mediate between Russia and the West. While highlighting Turkiye's long-standing good relations with both parties in the conflict, Erdogan says the crisis should be solved through comprehensive dialogue, and without use of force. Omer Ozkizilcik, a foreign policy and security analyst, has more on Turkiye’s role. #Ukraine #Russia #Erdogan
January 27, 2022
