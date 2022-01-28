World Share

Havana Syndrome: CIA says no evidence of attacks or interference by foreign powers

Cuba is asking the US to restore relations between the two countries after a CIA report found that the mysterious illness known as the Havana Syndrome may not be caused by foreign actors. At least 200 people, including diplomats in several countries, have suffered symptoms. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University weighs in on what made the US think foreign powers were behind it.