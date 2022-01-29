POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Train carrying aid to Afghanistan sets off from Turkiye
26:00
World
Playback: Train carrying aid to Afghanistan sets off from Turkiye
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. TRT World has captured a rare glimpse of life for Ukrainian soldiers on one of the most dangerous front lines in the region. The turmoil in Africa's Sahel region is also attracting Russia's attention, and troubling some Western nations. A defiant UK Prime Minister says he will not resign over the so-called partygate scandal. And bees are under threat in Gaza due to Israel's constant incursions, and from its herbicide planes which kill vegetation in the area. #News #Playback
January 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?