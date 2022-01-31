POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Healthcare systems under strain amid record high infections | Money Talks
Healthcare systems under strain amid record high infections | Money Talks
It's been more than two years since COVID-19 was first discovered, and infection rates are still rising to record levels in virtually every corner of the globe. And that's expected to further widen the gap between rich nations, which have an abundance of vaccines, and poor countries that are struggling to roll-out even their first dose. Max Lawson joined the programme to discuss more. He's the head of Inequality Policy at Oxfam in London. #PandemicRocevery #Covid19 #VaccineInjustice
January 31, 2022
