05:59
BizTech
Rising consumer prices weigh heavily on American voters | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden marked his first year in office on Thursday and has spent much of that time tackling the many domestic issues that he says weren't addressed by the Trump administration. Chief among them now is runaway, record-setting inflation, which is already widening the gap between rich and poor households. The impact can readily be seen, with higher prices for everything from food to fuel. To discuss on the challenges for the world's largest economy Joann Weiner joined us. She's a professor of applied economics at George Washington University. #Biden'sFirstYear #USEconomy #USInflation
January 31, 2022
