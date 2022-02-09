POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UKRAINE: A SPLIT IN THE WESTERN ALLIANCE
UKRAINE: A SPLIT IN THE WESTERN ALLIANCE
Russia versus the West - is it as simple as that? With fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union is divided and the US is sending mixed signals over what sort of response would deter the Kremlin. GUESTS: Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress Gustav Gresse European Council on Foreign Relations Robert Brinkley Ukraine Forum at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 9, 2022
