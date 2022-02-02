World Share

Why Are Military Coups on the Rise in West Africa?

There’s a reason why regions of West and Central Africa are known as the continent's coup belt. In the past 18 months alone, military leaders have toppled governments in Mali, Chad, Guinea, and Burkina Faso. And now, Guinea-Bissau has become the latest country to face an attempted army takeover. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said the attack failed, but many of his security forces were killed. The African Union and West African bloc ECOWAS have both condemned the coup attempt. But why are they failing to prevent them in the first place? Guests: Yeah Samake Former Malian Ambassador and Former Malian Presidential Candidate Issaka Soure Author of 'Civil Wars and Coups d'Etat in West Africa' and Lecturer at General Lansana Conté University Adetunji Omotola African Analyst