Turkiye to Help Lebanon to Rebuild Beirut Port

The blast at Beirut's port crippled Lebanon's ability to trade, worsening an economic crisis scarred by protests and a crumbling currency. A year and half later Lebanon is still trying to rebuild, and Turkiye could be set to help. President Erdogan made the pledge during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ankara earlier this week. What role can Turkiye play in helping rebuild Beirut's port? What`s next for the Turkiye – Lebanon relations? Strait Talk's Hadya Al Alawi has more.