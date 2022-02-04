POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye to Help Lebanon to Rebuild Beirut Port
02:06
World
Turkiye to Help Lebanon to Rebuild Beirut Port
The blast at Beirut’s port crippled Lebanon's ability to trade, worsening an economic crisis scarred by protests and a crumbling currency. A year and half later Lebanon is still trying to rebuild, and Turkiye could be set to help. President Erdogan made the pledge during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ankara earlier this week. What role can Turkiye play in helping rebuild Beirut’s port? What`s next for the Turkiye – Lebanon relations? Strait Talk's Hadya Al Alawi has more. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk
February 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?