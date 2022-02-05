POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Footballers challenge hijab ban in France's highest court
26:00
World
Playback: Footballers challenge hijab ban in France's highest court
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. We have an exclusive report from Ukraine's front lines on why the ongoing conflict with Russia is deeply personal for those defending their territory. A raid by US special forces on an isolated compound in northern Syria kills the leader of Daesh. For the first time in two years passenger flights take off between Turkiye and Armenia. Public universities in Afghanistan have reopened, but with new rules only for female students. And a group of women football players in France is turning to the country's highest court to fight against the government's headscarves ban.
February 5, 2022
