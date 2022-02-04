POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Colour of Justice | Storyteller | Trailer
00:45
The Colour of Justice | Storyteller | Trailer
In July 2014, Eric Garner died in the street after being violently arrested by a NYC Police officer who is seen throwing his arm around his neck and pulling him to the ground. His death was recorded in an amateur video that shows him telling the police repeatedly “I can’t breathe”. Five months later, a grand jury declined to indict the policeman because of insufficient proof and the case was dismissed. In 2018, a legal team conducted a mock trial to rectify this denial of justice.
February 4, 2022
