POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Geopolitical Games: Beijing 2022 Underway Amid Diplomatic Boycott and COVID-19
26:10
World
Geopolitical Games: Beijing 2022 Underway Amid Diplomatic Boycott and COVID-19
Beset by boycotts, allegations of human rights violations and COVID-19, the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are underway. These Olympics mark the first time any city has hosted both the Winter and Summer Games. But it’s is the most contentious Olympics in decades, with the United States leading a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record. Beijing has condemned the boycott and is using the event to display the strengthening ties with Russia, with Xi Jinping expressing support for Moscow’s stance on NATO and Ukraine. How will controversies affect the Games? Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator John Bradley Sports Commentator and Player Welfare Advocate Ashok Swain Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University
February 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?