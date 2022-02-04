World Share

Turkiye Pledges to Help Rebuild Beirut’s Port

In August 2020, one of Lebanon's most important lifelines to the outside world, was destroyed in an explosion. The blast at Beirut port crippled Lebanon's ability to trade, worsening an economic crisis scarred by protests and a crumbling currency. A year and half later Lebanon is still trying to rebuild its port, and Turkiye could be set to help. President Erdogan made the pledge during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ankara earlier this week. What role can Turkiye play in helping rebuild Beirut’s port? Guests: Mustafa Yetim Associate Professor at Eskisehir Osmangazi University Bachar El Halabi Political Analyst