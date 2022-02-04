POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe could be entering 'endgame' of pandemic after Omicron
02:40
World
Europe could be entering 'endgame' of pandemic after Omicron
The World Health Organisation has said that Europe could be on the verge of a “long period of tranquility” in the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it is now approaching the endgame. Despite rising case numbers, high vaccination rates, immunity from the milder Omicron variant and the approaching end of winter mean that mortality rates are plateauing and numbers in intensive care are not rising. A number of European countries are already starting to lift restrictions.
February 4, 2022
