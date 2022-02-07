World Share

Car ride-sharing program helps low-income migrant workers

In one of the poorest agricultural regions of California, an innovative electric car ride-sharing program, shuttles residents all over the region - free of charge. The zero emissions vehicles are part of a nonprofit programme that's become an indispensable tool for low-income migrant workers, struggling to get to medical appointments in an area that's a transportation desert. TRT World's Martin Markovits reports.