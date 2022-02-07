BizTech Share

UK-EU trade constrained by regulations, border checks | Money Talks

Two years after the UK left the EU, many of the most contentious issues between London and the economic bloc remain unresolved. The movement of people and goods across borders has been impacted by the introduction of more red tape. On 1st of January, additional customs requirements kicked-in, causing long delays for truck drivers at the Port of Dover. Unless an agreement is reached, trade and tourism could face devastating consequences. #Brexit #UKTrade #UKCustom