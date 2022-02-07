POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Investigation shows China spent $38.5B to host Winter Games | Money Talks
02:51
BizTech
The 2022 Winter Olympics are under way in Beijing. China says this year's event will be the cheapest in decades. That stands in contrast to recent Summer and Winter Games, which almost always go over budget, and saddle their host countries with expensive infrastructure that gets little to no use after the closing ceremonies. But as Aadel Haleem reports from the Chinese capital, there's more to the government's estimates. #WinterOlympics2022 #ChinaOlympics #BeijingWinterGames
February 7, 2022
