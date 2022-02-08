POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Meta threatening to shutdown Facebook, Instagram in EU due to new legislation on data transfers
03:03
BizTech
Meta threatening to shutdown Facebook, Instagram in EU due to new legislation on data transfers
Meta is threatening to shutdown Facebook and Instagram in the European Union, unless authorities let it continue to save users' data in the US. Lawmakers say the data transfers don't adequately protect European citizens' privacy, and they are currently drawing up new legislation that will dictate how EU citizens' user data gets transferred across the Atlantic. For more on the story, AJ Bell financial analyst, Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK. #Meta #SocialMediaRegulations #EU
February 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?