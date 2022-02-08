POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Western leaders hold high-level meetings amid Ukraine crisis
04:38
World
Western leaders hold high-level meetings amid Ukraine crisis
Western leaders are holding a series of high-level meetings amid the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kiev for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart while US President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington. Paolo von Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute, weighs in on what impact these diplomatic efforts could have. #Ukraine #Biden #Macron
February 8, 2022
