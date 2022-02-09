POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosnia’s Crisis Explained
Bosnia’s Crisis Explained
Bosnia is facing its worst political crisis since the end of the war in 1995. Frustration is growing once again as Bosnia's leaders have failed to reach an agreement on election laws. Semir Sejfovic reports from Sarajevo on how the tension has escalated since the Dayton peace agreement. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 9, 2022
