Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Will The High Cost of War Force a De-Escalation?
While threats and rhetoric have increased steadily, all parties know that the realities of an armed conflict in Ukraine are simply too grim to ignore. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is acutely aware of the potential consequences, as his country becomes a stage of sorts where world powers can flex their muscle. Vladimir Putin has legitimate concerns about NATO missiles in Ukraine that could reach Moscow within minutes. The Germans realise that an armed conflict would jeopardise European energy security needs. Europe is acutely aware that the price of war will ultimately be borne by the continent. And as Putin put it - there will be no winners. Is this enough to pull all sides back from the brink of war? Guests: Gilbert Doctorow Historian and Russian Affairs Scholar Dana Lewis Russian Affairs Analyst Sergey Markov Former Member of Russian Parliament
February 8, 2022
