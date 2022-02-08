POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye’s ‘Goodness Train’ Arrives in Afghanistan With Much-needed Aid
Turkiye’s ‘Goodness Train’ Arrives in Afghanistan With Much-needed Aid
In late January, a train loaded with several hundred tons of aid left Ankara for Afghanistan. Dubbed the 'Goodness train', it travelled more than 4,000 kilometres through Iran and Turkmenistan, before arriving in Herat, in Afghanistan's northwest. Several Turkish aid agencies will help distribute the food and medical supplies. The UN warns that half the country faces acute hunger, saying more than 4 billion dollars is needed to avert a catastrophe. Can the world come together to aid Afghanistan? Guests: Alper Kucuk Deputy Director General at the Turkish Red Crescent Torek Farhadi Political Analyst
February 8, 2022
