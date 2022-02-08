POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye Set to Roll Out Several New Defence Projects In 2022
11:10
World
Turkiye Set to Roll Out Several New Defence Projects In 2022
2021 was a turning point for Turkiye's defence industry. Several hundred projects were in development, covering new combat drones, aircraft and naval ships. And it was a record year for exports, with the industry breaking the three billion dollar mark for the first time. But Turkiye's journey from being a country almost entirely reliant on imports for defence, to a global exporter hasn't been easy. It took decades to build. And this year, Turkiye's defence industries have even bigger goals. Guests: Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
February 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?