World Share

Anti-Hijab Harassment Grips India: Why Are Hindu Mobs Marginalizing Muslims?

Campuses across the southern Indian state of Karnataka have been forced to close, as right wing Hindu groups harass and heckle Muslims girls wearing headscarves to class. Is the BJP government’s push for a hijab-free school uniform enforcing secularism or actively discriminating against a religious minority? And could moves to further marginalise India's Muslims lead to something more dangerous? Guests: Zafarul-Islam Khan Former Chairperson of the Delhi Minority Commission Ranjana Kumari Director of Centre for Social Research Paranjoy Guha Thakurta Journalist and Political Analyst