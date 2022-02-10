BizTech Share

Disney eases streaming fears with strong subscriber growth

It was a fairy tale ending to Disney's fourth quarter. The company reported a steady rise in new subscribers to Disney Plus, dispelling fears that the streaming video boom was running out. The company earned $1.06 a share in the first quarter, far higher than Wall Street's estimates of 63 cents, and up from 32 cents a year ago. The entertainment giant also reported a strong rebound from coronavirus pandemic lows at its theme parks and resorts. Head of investment at Interactive Investor, Victoria Scholar joined us live from London. #DisneyEarnings #DisneyPlusSubscription #DisneyThemeParks