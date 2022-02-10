POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Friday marks anniversary of former PM Thatcher's Tory leadership
02:17
World
Friday marks anniversary of former PM Thatcher's Tory leadership
Friday marks almost five decades since Margaret Thatcher was elected as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. The former scientist then went on to become Britain's first female prime minister, with the centre-right party dominating UK politics during the 1980s. But what do the Tories stand for now, with the embattled prime minister Boris Johnson at the helm? How has the party changed and what does its future look like?
February 10, 2022
