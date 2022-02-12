World Share

Playback: Protests spread across India after a school ban on headscarves

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. We have a special report from Kabul, about how the Turkish Red Crescent is helping Afghans get through one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The Canadian capital remains clogged with trucks in protest against mandatory COVID-19 health measures. A debate over the head scarf in South India sparks protests across the state of Karnataka. And an exclusive report from the Ukrainian border on how front-line soldiers are handling the crisis and heavy diplomacy traffic.