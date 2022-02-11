POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Crypto trading platforms spend big on ads for NFL's season ender
02:13
BizTech
Crypto trading platforms spend big on ads for NFL's season ender
The Super Bowl is the single biggest game in American professional sports. And companies routinely line up and spend big for every bit of available air time during the almost four-hour-long broadcast. This year's list of first-time advertisers is dominated by cryptocurrency firms. It's part of the industry's push into the mainstream by infiltrating beloved past times. #SuperBowlLVI #SuperBowlCryptoAds #CryptoTradingPlatforms
February 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?