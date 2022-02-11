BizTech Share

Half-minute ad slots during Super Bowl LVI sold for $7M each

The NFL is having its best ratings year since 2015. That means an audience of more than 100 million people for the biggest game of the year. NBC, which has the broadcast rights for the event, is raking in around half a billion dollars in ad revenues. We spoke to Jessica Walker, a content creator at the cryptocurrency data tracking site CoinMarketCap. She told me why the Super Bowl is such a big opportunity for companies to reach a wider audience. #SuperBowlLVI #SuperBowlAdRevenues #NFLTradingAds