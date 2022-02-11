POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s Fuelling the Rising Violence in Balochistan?
One consequence of the US's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has been the poor security along its borders. Overwhelmed with keeping its grip on power, the Taliban have done little to stop militants from freely crossing into Pakistan. That has fuelled violence in the country's southwest province of Balochistan, where militants have been fighting for decades to carve out a separate state. A recent attack there left at least seven Pakistani soldiers dead. Baloch militant groups have also frequently targeted Chinese projects in the region, hoping to drive a wedge between Beijing and Islamabad. Guests: Huma Baqai Associate Professor at IBA Karachi Amir Zia Editor-in-chief of Bol Media Group
February 11, 2022
