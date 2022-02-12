World Share

White House: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent

The US is warning that the build up of Russian military forces on the Ukrainian border means an invasion could happen any day now. Washington has advised all US citizens in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible. The US is also set to evacuate its embassy in Kiev. But the US has denied reports it has intelligence that Russian President Putin has made a final decision. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Russia #Ukraine #US