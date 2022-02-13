POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to US
01:49
World
Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to US
As police in Canada clear out truckers and demonstrators at North America's busiest border crossing, the focus is shifting to the capital, where truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions have been camped out for two weeks. The Ambassador Bridge at Windsor, Ontario, remains closed for the time being, as hundreds of millions of dollars of goods each day have been stalled since Monday. Andy Roesgen is in Ottawa with the latest.
February 13, 2022
