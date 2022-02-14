POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon marks 17 years since killing of former PM Rafik Hariri
Lebanon marks 17 years since killing of former PM Rafik Hariri
It's been exactly 17 years since Lebanon's prime minister, Rafik Hariri, was assassinated. In 2020, a UN court convicted Hezbollah member Salim Ayyash, in absentia, to life in prison. Three other defendants were also acquitted. Following decades of corruption and failed policies, Lebanon is now mired in a severe financial crisis. Aksel Zaimovic takes a look at the impact of Rafik Hariri's legacy.
February 14, 2022
