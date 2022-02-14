POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Diplomatic Desperation over Ukraine: Will Russia Wage War in Europe or has West Become Hysterical?
25:55
World
Diplomatic Desperation over Ukraine: Will Russia Wage War in Europe or has West Become Hysterical?
The Kremlin calls it 'peak hysteria'. US officials are giving descriptive accounts of Russia’s alleged invasion plans, while Ukraine’s leader says he’s seen no evidence of it. Instead President Zelenskyy says the West is stoking panic, as he meets German Chancellor Olaf Sholz in Kiev. And despite more meetings and military maneuvering, Europe still appears to be staggering towards the precipice of war, as it urges its citizens to leave Ukraine. How did we get here and is diplomacy failing? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Ben Aris Editor in Chief at BNE IntelliNews Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council
February 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?