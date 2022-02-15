World Share

Russia says it is moving some troops back from the border

We don't want war in Europe ' is the message that Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the world. His comments were made in a news conference shortly after his meeting with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, aimed at defusing the crisis caused by Russia's troop build on the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile Russia's Defence Ministry has announced that some troops have started returning from the border area as military drills are coming to an end. Our Europe correspondent Simon Mc-Gregor Wood reports.