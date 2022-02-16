World Share

Biden: US has not verified Russian troop pullout near Ukraine

As the threat of a Russian invasion looms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has called Wednesday 'Unity Day' and urged citizens to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned Moscow that the US is ready to "respond decisively" if such an invasion of Ukraine goes ahead. On Tuesday, Russia said it had started withdrawing some of its forces from the Ukraine border. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.