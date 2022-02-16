POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Al Shabab militants target police stations, security checkpoints in Mogadishu
02:43
World
Al Shabab militants target police stations, security checkpoints in Mogadishu
At least five people have been killed and several injured in attacks by Al Shabab militants in and around Mogadishu. Somalia state television is reporting that two of the victims are children. It's seen as a show of force, as the nation prepares for a much-delayed election. The group has carried out frequent attacks against the Somali government for years. Last week it targeted a minibus carrying election delegates. Francis Collings has more. #Somalia #TerrorAttack #AlShabab
February 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?