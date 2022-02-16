World Share

Al Shabab militants target police stations, security checkpoints in Mogadishu

At least five people have been killed and several injured in attacks by Al Shabab militants in and around Mogadishu. Somalia state television is reporting that two of the victims are children. It's seen as a show of force, as the nation prepares for a much-delayed election. The group has carried out frequent attacks against the Somali government for years. Last week it targeted a minibus carrying election delegates. Francis Collings has more. #Somalia #TerrorAttack #AlShabab