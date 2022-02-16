POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Several districts in Madagascar brace for another tropical storm
02:03
World
Several districts in Madagascar brace for another tropical storm
Several districts in #Madagascar are on high alert as residents brace for another tropical storm. It's projected to hit the region in the coming days and it could set off heavy rains and mudslides. The southern African nation is still reeling from two deadly cyclones already this year that has killed more than 175 people and destroyed homes and roads. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #TropicalStorm
February 16, 2022
