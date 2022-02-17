World Share

US: Moscow adds up to 7,000 soldiers at border in recent days

Western diplomats are continuing to grapple with the most serious threat to security since the Cold War. Like that protracted historical stand-off between Russia and the West, there's a lack of trust on both sides over the Ukraine crisis. The United States says contrary to Moscow's insistence it has pulled some troops away from the Ukrainian border, more soldiers have been deployed. In response, NATO is now considering bolstering its eastern flank, something bound to upset the Kremlin. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.