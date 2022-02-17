World Share

Can Withholding EU Funds Force Hungary and Poland to Adhere to Liberal Values?

If you want EU funds, you need EU values. That was the verdict in the European Court of Justice, when it ruled against an appeal by Hungary and Poland. The two had challenged the bloc's right to suspend EU payments if standards of democracy and justice were not adequately met in the eyes of Brussels. It's known as the conditionality mechanism, meaning member states can't discard core EU principles after joining the group while still expecting the benefits of membership- especially monetary ones. Now the bloc can withhold billions in funding from members that don't respect the EU rule of law. The governments in Warsaw and Budapest call it blackmail. But will it bring the far right back into line with Brussels? Guests: Rafal Pankowski Professor at the Institute of Sociology at Collegium Civitas, Francesco Rizzuto Professor of European Law at Liverpool Hope University Roger Griffin Professor of Modern History at Oxford Brookes University