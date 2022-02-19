World Share

Africa Matters: African Migration Myths

We begin in Brussels where African and European leaders have met for a two-day summit to talk trade, COVID-19 vaccines, security, the climate crisis and migration. But can they get on the same page? We debunk some of the myths about African migration to Europe with Loren Landau, a professor of migration and development at Oxford University. We also visit South Africa, where people are getting back to their roots by planting vegetables in their backyard. And then we head to Africa's top oil producer Nigeria, where motorists are facing long queues at petrol stations as the government tries to remove millions of litres of adulterated fuel from the market. #Africa Matters