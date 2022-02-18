POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can AU-EU Summit renew Africa’s Relationship with Europe?
26:00
World
Can AU-EU Summit renew Africa’s Relationship with Europe?
The European Union and African Union are keen to portray their ties as a 'partnership between equals'. And as leaders from the two continents met at the EU-AU Summit in Brussels, there was plenty of positive rhetoric and financial pledges. But the legacy of European colonialism in Africa casts a long shadow. Former imperial powers have long been accused of taking a paternalistic, patronising attitude towards African nations. How much does Europe's troubled past complicate Africa’s modern-day struggle for peace and prosperity? Guests: Yeah Samake Former Malian Ambassador and Presidential Candidate Nabila Ramdani French Algerian Journalist Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House
February 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?