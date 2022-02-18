POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Is Türkiye’s Engagement With Africa Different From China and the West?
10:21
World
How Is Türkiye’s Engagement With Africa Different From China and the West?
2021 was an important year for Türkiye's relations with Africa. President Erdogan visited several countries on the continent, and he hosted a partnership summit with African leaders in Istanbul, to forge new trade deals. But Ankara's ties with the continent go well beyond commercial opportunities. Turkish aid groups have provided assistance in drought hit regions and conflict zones. And Türkiye isn't the only country looking to engage the continent on a large scale. But countries like France and China have faced criticism over their practices. So where does Türkiye's engagement fit in? Has it found a different path to engage Africa? Guests: Hassan Khannenje Director of the HORN Institute David Arase Resident Professor at Hopkins-Nanjing Centre
February 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?