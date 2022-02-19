World Share

Police begin arresting protesters blockading Canadian capital

Police have clashed with protesters in Canada's capital, Ottawa. The authorities have finally moved to end a weeks-long demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. At least 100 people have been arrested so far. The protests brought the city to a halt, blocking the busiest trade route between Canada and the United States. The demonstrations started after truck drivers rejected a vaccine mandate. On Wednesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time, giving police increased powers against the protesters. Andy Rosegen reports. #TruckersProtests #OttawaPolice #Canada