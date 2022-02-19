POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police begin arresting protesters blockading Canadian capital
02:06
World
Police begin arresting protesters blockading Canadian capital
Police have clashed with protesters in Canada's capital, Ottawa. The authorities have finally moved to end a weeks-long demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. At least 100 people have been arrested so far. The protests brought the city to a halt, blocking the busiest trade route between Canada and the United States. The demonstrations started after truck drivers rejected a vaccine mandate. On Wednesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time, giving police increased powers against the protesters. Andy Rosegen reports. #TruckersProtests #OttawaPolice #Canada
February 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?