Thousands flee east Ukraine as Russia invasion looms

US and EU leaders say an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days. It's a statement dismissed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Along with his Belarussian counterpart, he oversaw joint military drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces. Meanwhile, thousands of people have been fleeing the separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The Kremlin says they're fleeing genocide, but Ukrainian leaders say the situation is being used to justify war. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.