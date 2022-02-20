POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police end three-week occupation, arrest more than 170 people
02:30
World
Canadian police say the 'occupation is over', after clearing most protesters from an encampment outside Ottawa's Parliament Hill. More than 170 people were arrested over the past few days as authorities launched a massive crackdown on those gathered to protest against pandemic protocols. Authorities are wary of a resurgence, but as Liz Maddock reports, the streets of Ottawa are calm again for now.
February 20, 2022
