Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan and potential Iran nuclear deal

Oil prices are falling on a plan for US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had pitched to both leaders a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe", and the White House responded that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened." For more on this, we spoke to Naeem Aslam; Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade. #OilPrices #UkraineRussia #UkraineCrisis